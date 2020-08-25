Mumbai based Aamras offers specialised online courses for aspiring media professionals

By Pramila Nautiyal

Mumbai, 24 Aug: To give quality training in communication and journalism, Academy for Media Research and Studies (Aamras), an institution of repute based in Mumbai, is today offering online specialised courses in Journalism, Communication for Development with focus on several social issues which are often neglected by mainstream media.

Founded by veteran media specialist and renowned journalist Abhay Mokashi, the institution has been set up to give value based job oriented skilled professionals to media organisations globally and in the country.

Today, reputed Media Houses and Public Relations agencies are scouting for talented and skilled manpower to develop their human resources in accordance with their result oriented progressive goals and policies.

As people prepare for the new normal, Aamras in its endeavour to make youth of the country job ready within a short span of time is offering diploma and certificate courses as well. All courses would be online, with video sessions and plenty of hands-on training.

Aamras was born out of the idea that there are institutions across the country offering formal education in Journalism which is being perceived more like another formal conventional degree qualification. It gives individuals only an academic credential but is not able to equip him/her with the confidence of availing career avenues in the job market.

Communication and Journalism are very broad and niche subjects which require tremendous amount of creative acumen and the ability of expression to get desired responses from the target audience.

Aamras has done a lot of surveys, research and got feedback from reputed journalists and media professionals to be able to get the real insights on how to package courses and customise according to individual needs. The same has been strictly kept in mind to meet requirement for highly skilled professionals in media organisations in the country.

Abhay Mokashi, Director of Aamras is a professional journalist since 1980 and has worked with leading newspapers like Free Press Journal, Indian Express, Indian Post, Mid-day and Amrita Bazar Patrika, among others. He was the Political Editor of Mid-day and the Mumbai Bureau Chief of the historic newspaper Amrita Bazar Patrika. He headed the Pune edition of Mid-Day.