Municipal workers & social worker save pigeon’s life

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 19 Aug: The service and protection of destitute animals is a great virtue for humanity. Presenting this example, social worker Arvind Sonkar, with the help of employees of the Municipality, saved the life of a pigeon stuck in the wires of an electric pole.

Tangled in electric wires on the Landour South Road, here, the pigeon was struggling to for survival. Arvind Sonkar saw this from his house window. He urged the Municipal officials to save the pigeon, after which the employees approached the power department and shut down the power line. They removed the pigeon from the wire net on the pole and saved its life.