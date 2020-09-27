Mussoorie BJP celebrates Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya’s birth anniversary

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 25 Sep: The 104th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was celebrated by BJP workers at Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park here, today, by offering floral tributes before his statue. It was resolved to implement his teachings in everyday life.

Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal said that Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya dedicated his entire life to service of society and worked to unite the country. He tried to integrate society by raising the slogan of Integral Humanism. If the condition and direction of the nation is to change, then it was very important to preserve and promote his ideas. He recalled that Pt Upadhyaya was the founder of Jan Sangh, thereby laying the foundation of the BJP.

Present on this occasion were Rakesh Agarwal, Gambhir Panwar, Ravindra Goyal, Virendra Rana, Ramesh Khanduri, Pushpa Padiyar, Ramesh Kanaujia, Mukesh Dhanai, Sapna Sarma, Anil Singh, Ajay Sodiyal, Abhilash and many others.