Mussoorie BJP unit launches ‘Seva Saptah’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 14 Sep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday is being celebrated as ‘Seva Saptah’. The Mussoorie BJP Unit wished him a long life, today, and distributed fruits to patients and the poor at Landour Civil Hospital, here.

Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal said the party is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday as a service week. The party will also organise service functions from 14 to 20 September on the birth anniversaries of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. For this, district convenors and co-convenors had also been appointed. He recalled, “On taking oath, Prime Minister Modi started work on Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s resolution of Antyodaya and within a short time brought many schemes dedicated to the underprivileged, backward, the exploited and the poor. Therefore, his 70th birthday is being celebrated as Service Week all over the state.”

He said that on the occasion of service week, the poor will be helped along with blood donation and tree planting. The foundation stone of 5 ventilators to be installed at the Civil Hospital in Mussoorie would be laid by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh on 17 September.

Present on this occasion were Kushal Rana, Rakesh Aggarwal, Arvind Semwal, Abhilash, Sapna Sharma, Kunal, Ajay Sodiyal and many others.