Mussoorie Cong celebrates J’khand victory

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 23 Dec: There was a wave of happiness in the Congress camp, here, after the JMM-Congress-RJD got a clear majority in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Congress workers gathered at Badoni Chowk under the leadership of Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Aggarwal and Congress State Spokesperson Jasbir Kaur and set off fireworks to celebrate. Congress workers raised slogans and distributed sweets. Gaurav Agarwal and Jasbir Kaur said that the people of Jharkhand had exposed the real face of the BJP party. The countdown to BJP’s fall had begun. They alleged that farmers were committing suicide, inflation was rising by the day, unemployment had created problems for the youth, but the BJP government had nothing about it. By bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act it was trying to divide the country. They claimed the BJP government had done injustice to the people of Jharkhand. The land of the tribals was taken away. Among those present were Pratap Panwar, Darshan Rawat, Nandlal, Vinod Semwal, Jagpal Gusai, Naveen Shah and Nikhil Bahadur.