Mussoorie Cong felicitates Anganwadi workers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 19 Jun: Anganwadi workers were felicitated, here, by the Mussoorie Congress on the birthday of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, today.

On the occasion, Leader of the Opposition Dr Indira Hridayesh also addressed the gathering via video conferencing. She praised the social work being done by Mussoorie Congress and said that, along with Anganwadi and ASHAs, sanitation workers, health department employees and doctors were working in the front line against the the corona epidemic, thereby saving lives. She also promised to accept the demands of Anganwadi and ASHA workers when the Congress formed the government in the state.

Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Aggarwal said that Anganwadi workers were engaged in serving the country, not caring about their lives and family. In the Corona pandemic, when all the people are locked up in their homes, they were working on the ground to protect the lives of the people. He declared that a mass movement would be held to raise their demands. The event was conducted by former Councilor Vinod Semwal.

Present on the occasion were former MLA Jot Singh Gunsola, former Municipal President Manmohan Singh Mall, former Congress President Satish Dhaudiyal, Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur, Shivani Bharti, Rami Devi, Bharosi Rawat, Nandlal Sonkar, Darshan Rawat, Rajiv Aggarwal and Mukesh Kumar.