Mussoorie-Doon road continues to pose dangers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 4 Sep: The Mussoorie Dehradun road has been opened after clearing the landslide near the Galogi Power House, but due to continuous coming down of boulders from the hillside, an accident could happen at any time. Police and PWD employees have been deployed in the area for safety, and are sending the vehicles one by one through the slide zone. Many two-wheelers and four-wheelers had narrow escapes while using the stretch of road.

Due to heavy rush of people from Dehradun to Mussoorie on Friday, there was a long jam of vehicles at Kolukhet. Many people in four wheelers used the Kolukhet Jharipani road. The Kolukhet Jharipani road is a very narrow one, but people are still taking the risk. There is always the possibility of an accident on this route. People suggest that the Jharipani road should be closed for four wheelers.

Mussoorie Police In-charge Devendra Aswal said that the Mussoorie Dehradun road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for all vehicles except emergency services.