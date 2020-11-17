Mussoorie experiences increased chill after rain

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie: 16 Nov: The weather changed in the Queen of the Hills, this morning, and there was a heavy fall in temperature with light rain, which suddenly increased the chill. Due to snowfall in high altitude areas, the cold suddenly increased. Due to this, working class people had to face a lot of problem. People are wearing more warm clothes to ward off the cold.

On the other hand, the tourists present in Mussoorie are enjoying the cold weather. The people are expecting that Mussoorie and surrounding areas may experience snowfall soon. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the high altitude areas.