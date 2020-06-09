Mussoorie Hotel Association advises against reopening for another 10 days

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 8 Jun: The Mussoorie Hotel Association held a meeting on Monday on opening hotels under Unlock One. Members brainstormed on the guideline issued by the state government. They said there were many strict rules difficult to follow. The Association urged members not to open the hotels for another 10 days.

RN Mathur, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, said that the outbreak of Corona epidemic was continuously increasing, so there was a danger of its spread in Mussoorie by people coming from different regions of the country. It would be difficult for small hotels to comply with the rules.

The President of Uttarakhand Hotel and Restaurant Association, Sandeep Sahni, said that while many hotel owners in Uttarakhand were not willing to open, at present, some big hotels were ready to open according to the rules issued by the government. He supported the 7-day home quarantine by the government.

SDM, Mussoorie, Varun Chaudhary said that an advisory has been issued by the government regarding opening of hotels, so all hotel operators would have to follow it. Action would be taken against those who violate the advisory.

Present on the occasion were Secretary of the Association Sanjay Aggarwal, Treasurer Shailendra Karnwal, Amit Vaishya, Mohammad Salim, Vinesh Sangal, Harshada Borah, Ajay Bhargava, Deepak Gupta, Neeraj Gupta, Abhishek Hari, Rajkumar Kanaujia, Yashwant Garg and Rajat Kapoor.