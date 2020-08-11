Mussoorie Hoteliers demand rapid antigen tests for tourists

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Aug: A memorandum addressed to Chief Minister TS Rawat by the Mussoorie Hotel Association was submitted to the SDM, Mussoorie, demanding rapid antigen tests for inbound tourists and lowering the number of days in quarantine, today.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Secretary of MHA, urged the state government to allow the Rapid Antigen Test for the tourists visiting the state, since getting RT PCT – ICMR approval was not at all easy. For those travellers not carrying negative reports, this Rapid Antigen Test could be conducted at the entry point of the state on payment. He said that this would be a great relief for the hotel industry and further buttress its trust and faith in the political leadership of this tourist state. He added that the hotel industry is in the midst of a severe financial crisis due to the prevailing pandemic.

“We are faced with the daunting prospect of zero business conditions for more months to come and, on the other hand, there is the concern for day to day maintenance of our properties and the sustenance of our staff,” he stressed. He reminded that MHA had urged government to waive the electricity bills, as well as water and sewer charges as these services were not utilised during the corona pandemic.