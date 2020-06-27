Mussoorie Hoteliers interact with CS on reviving Tourism

By OUR REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 26 Jun: A Mussoorie Hotel Association delegation led by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi met Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh. The MLA said that tourism is the backbone of Mussoorie but it has been badly affected by the worldwide Corona epidemic. In such a situation, the income of all the hotel operators is zero at present.

Joshi said that street vendors, rickshaw, taxi, and hotel operators in the Corona era were currently facing unemployment. The Mussoorie Hotel Association is ready to run the hotels, but due to the Corona epidemic, the guidelines issued were difficult to abide by. In this regard, the representatives of the association gave Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar their suggestions.

Chief Secretary Singh said that, as per the SOPs, permission had been issued to open hotels. For this, the hotel association should start inviting tourists through wide publicity. He explained all aspects of the SOP in detail to the hotel representatives.