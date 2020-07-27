Mussoorie Mahila Cong pays tribute to Kargil Martyrs

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Jul: On the occasion of the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mussoorie Mahila Congress and the locals chanted slogans like ‘Kargil ke Shahid Amar Rahe’ and paid floral tribute and lit candles at the ‘Mussoorie Shahid Sthal’ under the leadership of President Jasbeer Kaur.

Jasbeer Kaur and Cantonment member Sushil Aggarwal said that the soldiers, who protect our country’s pride, are constantly standing on the borders and protecting the country, due to which every citizen is enjoying freedom. They said that the martyrs should not be forgotten. They said that India had become strong today and the Army was truly formidable. The sacrifice of the martyrs would continue to inspire society, particularly in Uttarakhand, the land of the heroes.