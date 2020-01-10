Mussoorie MLA Joshi attends Goa Legislators’ Meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Jan: Goa celebrates Legislators’ Day every year on 9 January. This tradition has continued without a break since 1987. Legislators of Goa, former legislators, MPs and former MPs take part.

At the invitation of Goa Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi also took part in the event this year. He also met Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and gifted him a bouquet and traditional cap. He, too, was felicitated by the Chief Minister and Goa Speaker.

Joshi said on the occasion that Goa’s situation regarding Tourism was similar to that in Mussoorie and Nainital. He invited the Goa Chief Minister and others present to visit Mussoorie.