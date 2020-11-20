Mussoorie Mountain Fest to be held virtually

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 19 Nov: Woodstock School’s Hanifl Centre for Outdoor Education and Environmental Study is delighted to announce that a virtual, online edition of the Mussoorie Mountain Festival will air on 7, 8 and 9 December. An exciting lineup of more than 50 mountaineers, photographers, musicians, conservationists and writers are scheduled to give presentations and performances during this unique event, celebrating the diversity of the Himalaya.

The Himalaya are the world’s largest classroom and the Mussoorie Mountain Festival includes a wide variety of educational experiences and opportunities in an entertaining and compelling format. In the field of Natural History, it will have speakers such as Rohit Chakravarty, an expert on the bats of Uttarakhand, Dr Rodney Jackson, the world’s foremost authority on snow leopards, and Duke University’s Professor Greg Wray, speaking about art and biodiversity. Historians Ram Guha and Shekhar Pathak will share the stage with publisher Rukun Advani.

Poets Mamang Dai and Arvind Krishna Mehrotra will read from their work. India’s greatest contemporary explorer, Harish Kapadia, engages with mountaineering legends Sir Chris Bonington, Doug Scott and Stephen Venables in interviews never aired before. Musicians from across the Himalaya, like the Tetseo Sisters of Nagaland and Cadenza Collective from Nepal, will perform new songs recorded for the Mussoorie Mountain Festival 2020.

The experience is expected to open the minds of participants to the full panorama of Himalayan adventure, exploration, scholarship and creativity!

All sessions are free and open to the public, accompanied by an interactive online conversation moderated by Hanifl Centre staff.

On each day of the festival, sessions will begin at 8 p.m. on Hanifl Centre’s YouTube channel. Once each session has been released, it will continue to be freely available on the channel at any time.