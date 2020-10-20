Mussoorie Police warns against traffic violations

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 18 Oct: Mussoorie Police In-charge Devender Aswal held a meeting with local public representatives and taxi scooty operators at the police station to follow traffic rules and not operate taxi scooties illegally.

Aswal instructed the taxi scooty operators to operate only from the stand designated by the RTO as per the rules, and stay clear of the Mall Road. He said that the movement of other vehicles, except emergency vehicles, would be completely stopped during fixed times on the Mall Road. Social distancing and mask wearing had been made mandatory in town for all by the police.

Aswal added that, after Unlock-5, the influx of tourists in Mussoorie was constantly increasing and police had been deputed at all the main squares of town to keep the traffic organised. The municipal authorities have been urged to stop the movement of vehicles from both barriers of the Mall Road during restricted times. He claimed that action was being taken against those found violating the rules of Covid and Traffic. He instructed all the shopkeepers not to give goods to anyone not wearing a mask.