Mussoorie prepares for tourist influx

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 2 Oct: SDM Manish Kumar held a meeting with representatives of the Mussoorie Municipality, Health Department, Mussoorie Hotel Association, Mussoorie Taxi Association and Mussoorie Traders Association here, today, on dealing with the anticipated rush of tourists.

The SDM instructed Mussoorie Police to prepare a special plan to manage traffic. The Health Department was instructed to check tourists at the main crossroads of Mussoorie. Municipal officials were instructed to make people aware regarding the prevention of corona spread with the help of hoardings, posters, banners and announcements. Also, to ensure cleanliness and sanitisation.

The SDM directed all businessmen, hotels and restaurants in to follow the rules of Covid-19, particularly social distancing. The taxi association was also instructed not to operate without masks.

SDM Kumar claimed that the administration and the police were fully prepared for the possibility of tourist arrivals on weekends. They would have to follow the rules of Covid-19 prevention. Antigen tests would be done of people coming to Mussoorie by teams of the health department at the entrance and along the Mall Road. Traffic jams would not be allowed. No vehicles would be allowed to enter the Mall Road at restricted times. Hotel managements would have to keep a complete account of all the visitors. Symptoms of corona infection would require the health department would be informed immediately, so that immediate action could be taken.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie Police In-charge Devender Aswal, Uttarakhand Hotel Association President Sandeep Sahni, Mussoorie Hotel Association President IRN Mathur, Uttarakhand Taxi Maxi Union State President Sundar Singh Panwar, Mussoorie Business Circle President Rajat Aggarwal, General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja, Praful Mathur, Mussoorie Civil Hospital CMS Dr Yetendra, Mussoorie Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Pradeep Rana, and Dr Javed.