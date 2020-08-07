Mussoorie residents celebrate Ayodhya event

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 6 Aug: After the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Thursday, the people here came out of their homes late in the evening and celebrated ‘Maha Diwali’ by lighting candles, diyas and setting off fireworks. They raised slogans in praise of Ram. Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Kushal Rana, Anil Singh, Sumit Bhandari, Anil Tanu, Sunil Bakshi, Shanu Verma and others said that when Ram returned from exile to Ayodhya people celebrated Diwali, but 5 August was an historic occasion ending a 500-year-old stain on history, deserving an equal celebration.