Mussoorie Traders seek concessions from Muncipality

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 3 Jun: Mussoorie Traders and Welfare Association members under the leadership of their president, Rajat Aggarwal, submitted a memorandum to the Mussoorie Municipality regarding their 9-point memorandum of demands. These include a one year exemption in personal and house tax, and no increase in assessment. Not only this, they demanded a 2-year exemption in taxes levied in various ways. They also sought a rebate of 50 per cent in the entry fee to be taken from tourists at the Mussoorie Mall Road barriers. In order to promote tourism, no tax should also be levied on tourists at the Kolukhet Eco Barrier.

At the same time, in order to promote tourism, a discount of 50 percent has been sought in the entrance fee from the tourists at all tourist places operated by the Mussoorie Municipal Council. Rajat Aggarwal said that due to the outbreak of Corona, the common people and businessmen of the country had to suffer huge losses. Mussoorie was also not untouched by the economic hit.

Mussoorie Executive Officer Ashutosh Sati said that talks would be held with the Chairman and higher officials regarding the demands, so that positive action could be taken. Present on this occasion were Jagjit Kukreja, Tanmeet Singh, Amit Gupta, Akshat Verma, Satish Juneja, Rajesh Goyal and Shanu Verma.