Mussoorie traders seek waiver of electricity, water bills

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 22 Jul: A memorandum has been sent by the SDM, Mussoorie, to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat regarding waiving of water bills and sewer charges during the lockdown (April, May and June 2020), which has been submitted by the Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association.

President of the Association, Rajat Aggarwal said that all the tourism activities of Uttarakhand state have been closed due to the lockdown announced in March. Shops, hotels, home stays, restaurants, dhabas, etc., had been completely closed in April, May and June 2020. Consumption of water was zero.

He said that the water bills of April and May 2020 had been issued by Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, which was not fair. In view of the economic slowdown in the tourism business, waivers of the water bills and sewerage charges of April, May and June 2020 have been sought. Present on the occasion were General Secretary of Mussoorie Traders Welfare Association Jagjit Kukreja and Treasurer Bharat Kumai.