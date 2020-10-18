Mussoorie’s Municipal Garden opens to public

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 16 Oct: The Municipal Garden, a popular tourist destination of Mussoorie, has been opened to visitors after seven months. A large number of tourists enjoyed the natural beauty of the garden, today. It had been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Children enjoyed the modern swings in the garden.

The administration has appealed to traders and tourists to follow social distancing and wear masks. After the relaxation of Unlock-5, tourists are coming to Mussoorie in large numbers to enjoy the natural beauty, but the closure of the municipal garden was proving a disappointment. Tourists from Dehradun, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh visited the garden.

Chairman of the Company Garden Development Committee, Surendra Singh Rana said that, after opening the garden, there is a wave of happiness among the youth who work with the businessmen in the garden. On the first day of opening, hundreds of tourists from different states reached the garden. He said that, in view of the risk of corona epidemic, the garden is being sanitised daily and only visitors wearing masks are being given entry.