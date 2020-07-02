Naghma Farooq takes over as President of Rotary Club Dehradun

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jul: At a meeting held here, today, Rtn Naghma Farooq formally took over as President for 2020-21 of one of the oldest Rotary Clubs of India, Rotary Club Dehradun. It has been very active in community service as per the Rotary tradition of more than 100 years.

It was formed on 24 June, 1940, after Calcutta, Delhi and Ambala in India during British times. The other team members of the Board of Directors are Rtn Patricia Hilton, Secretary, PP Rtn Joginder Singh, Treasurer, and IPP Rtn Anup Kaul, PP Sumeet Nanda, VP Rtn Pawan Agarwal, PP Rtn Dr Arun Kumar, PP Rtn Anuj S Singh, Rtn Ravinder K Batra, and Rtn Mahinder Juneja as Directors.

On the very first day of her taking charge, 100 PPE Kits and Masks were handed over to Dr KK Tamta, SMS, for young medical officers who are working hard on COVID-19 control. The doctors were also handed over appreciation certificates for their excellent work. She also handed over PPE Kits and Masks with Rotary Members to Dr Uday Gupta and other doctors present in the chamber of Dr Jangpangi of Coronation Hospital.

As CA Day also falls on 1 July, 3 CA Club Members were also felicitated along with 10 Members who are doctors.