Nanhi Dunya artists bring glory to U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Jan: The young cultural ambassadors of Nanhi Dunya, ‘The International Movement of Children & their Friends’, have brought glory to India and Uttarakhand in Poland and Ukraine at the ‘International Cultural and Educational Festivals’.

In 1946, Prof Lekh Raj Ulfat founded Nanhi Dunya, which is dedicated to the welfare of children, youth and women. On 26 January, at the Republic Day parade organised by the state government, these little cultural ambassadors presented a folk dance of Garhwal, ‘Ta Chamma Chum Chamma Chamma’, which symbolises the beauty and happiness of the region.

Everyone present was fascinated by the performance. They were dressed in colourful traditional costumes. The child artists mesmerised everyone with the beautiful expression of music and rhythm. At the same time, the hand-crafted hills of Uttarakhand were shown very effectively by the children.

These young artists and their director Ashu Satvika Goyal have earlier been honoured by the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu.

They have also been similarly felicitated by Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Bejal, Cultural Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Uttarakhand Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.