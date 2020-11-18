Nanhi Dunya Movement completes 74 years

By GUNJAN SETHI

Dehradun, 17 Nov: ‘Nanhi Dunya, The International Movement of Children & their Friends’, celebrated its 74th year of commitment, today, at Motherhouse, Inder Road.

Founded in 1946, Nanhi Dunya has grown into a widespread social movement working in the field of education, art and environment through its various welfare centres located in and around Dehradun valley. This is a growing community of children, parents, teachers and volunteers working together to create learning opportunities for each other. The aim of the organisation is to help in the holistic development of children by giving them ample opportunities to participate in creative life and inter-disciplinary learning. Nanhi Dunya is a pioneer in working with special children with substantial experience in facing educational challenges.

The celebrations began with the members of Nanhi Dunya community visiting Auli, Raipur, near Khalinga Hills, to witness the sunrise. For four decades, this ritual has been a part of the Founder’s Day celebrations, where children, teachers, volunteers and members of Nanhi Dunya community attend the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ together. This year, due to the pandemic situation, a small group participated in the soulful trip. Dy SP Anil Sharma hosted and served them breakfast. He promised his support for Nanhi Dunya’s future endeavours. On the occasion they sang children’s songs, including Vandematram and Chale Chalo while maintaining all the precautions during the troubled times.

Later, a small group of select members of the school community gathered to perform Hawan ceremony to mark the event; followed by inspiring speeches, bhajans and songs. Senior members revisited stories of Nanhi Dunya’s foundation, acknowledging precious contributions by various individuals and shared visions and plans for the future of Nanhi Dunya Movement.

The elaborate plan for the celebration of the 75th year was also brought forward by Alok Ulfat, Chief Education Coordinator. He also gave a talk on the aims and objectives of the movement and emphasised the importance of childhood and natural intuitive learning processes of Nanhi Dunya’s unique educational approach. Nanhi Dunya works with inclusive and resilient education.

Nanhi Dunya firmly believes that diversity and plurality should be the basis of the curriculum. ‘Cooperation and not competition’, ‘opportunities for all’ remain core principles of Nanhi Dunya’s approach. On the occasion, Vijay Goyal said that the children must also be educated to be brave through sports and martial arts. He also inspired everyone by saying that all the Deities in Indian Culture are equipped with instruments of defence, symbolically assuring the spirit of protecting the truth and universal principles of humanity.

The Chief Promoter, Kiran U Goyal, emphasised that each child should be given utmost attention and their childhood should not be compromised. Hefty academic and competitive exams are not necessary in the holistic development of the child. Nanhi Dunya is recognised worldwide by individuals and educational communities.

The event included Satvika Goyal, Gunjan Sethi, Surbhi Soni, Ojasya Soham Ulfat, Rohit Shukla, Aman Arora, Diya Saigal, Abhimanyu Kochhar, Chitra Thapa, Urmila Thakur and Photographer Abhishek Deepak.