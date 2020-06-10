Naravane to review POP at IMA on 13 June

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Jun: For the first time ever perhaps in the history of Indian Military Academy (IMA) the premier Army Graduation College of the country, the Passing out Parade (POP) will be held on 13 June, without the presence of parents of the GCs passing out from the Academy. Due to uprecedencted Corona pandemic prevailing in the world including the country, it will be a passing out parade without any guests. However, fortunately for the parents, they will still be able to watch the parade through a live youtube broadcast of the parade as well as on certain TV channels. Hence they will be the virtual witnesses of the parade!

The Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane shall be the Reviewing Officer of the Parade.

It may be recalled that POPs are generally held twice a year for general courses and from time to time for special cadres on a limited scale at the IMA. The PRO of the IMA Lt-Colonel Amit Dagar has confirmed that the parents will not be visiting the campus as guests for the POP due to the Corona pandemic. The IMA had to modify and adjust its training schedules keeping in mind the safety protocols of Corona. This would also be the occasion, he added when it would be the instructors, officers posted at the academy and their wives who would pip the cadets instead of the parents or siblings which was the tradition. Pinning is a ceremony observed when the family members pin two stars on the shoulders of the GCs graduating out as Commissioned Officers to declare them commissioned officers. It is an occasion of celebration and a moment of pride for the cadets as well as their family members. POP would include the final parade and the Last step called Antim Pag in front of the famous Chetwood Building as always after which their graduation is complete. Even the Sword of the Honour will be presented.