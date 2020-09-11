Nareen Nath’s paintings on display

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Sep: Old paintings of renowned artist Nareen Nath are on display at Tanshi Arts Studio.

Nareen Nath was born in Yeotmal, Maharashtra in 1937. He was honoured with a national award in 1989 at the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, and the Shikhar Samman in 1999 by the Government of MP.

Nath’s work is marked by its vital use of colour and remarkable abstraction. His works are a part of many private and public collections in India and abroad, including the Lalit Kala Akademi, National Gallery of Modern Art, Jehangir Nicholsan Art Foundation, Punjab University Museum, Ford Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation.

In his works, the whole composition is more or less one colour; the style itself is reticent saying or suggesting only the least that has to be stated. The colours too are limited and quiet and often consist of hues of the same colour.

There’s a certain sense of mystery in these paintings.