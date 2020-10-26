Naresh Bansal is BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Naresh Bansal has been declared as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha poll to be held on 9 November. The seat is falling vacant next month. Bansal’s name was mentioned in the panel sent by the Uttarakhand State BJP to the Party’s central leadership. He is a local leader but still his name is somewhat surprising as he has been given precedence over better known names such as Vijay Bahuguna. However the party’s state unit would be relieved that no parachute candidate has been announced by the central leadership.

Bansal will be filing his nomination tomorrow and in case Congress puts up any candidate to contest the Rajya Sabha poll or some other candidate crops and the poll is necessitated, it will be held on 9 November. Bansal had previously too on one occasion been declared the party candidate for Rajya Sabha poll but that was a mere symbolic fight since the Congress had the majority and it was certain to win the poll. This time, a win for Bansal is almost a certainty.