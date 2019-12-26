National Consumer Day celebrated at Food Commissioner’s Office

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Dec: The Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Uttarakhand, celebrated National Consumer Day at the Food Commissioner’ Office in Ladpur, today.

The programme was presided over by Commissioner & Secretary Sushil Kumar and was attended by Dr Rajesh Bahuguna, Principal, Law College, Uttaranchal University, Brig KG Behl (Retd), President, All India Consumer Council (AICC), Amarjeet Bhatia, Rama Goyal, Anjana Sahani, Senior Advocate, Dr NL Gupta, Dr AP Saxena of Doon CAPS, PC Aggarwal, ex-Chairman, District Consumer Forum, Dehradun, Balbir Prasad, ex-Chairman of District Consumer Forum, Dehradun, Nileema Garg, General Manager, Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, Abhijay Negi, Council, Nainital High Court, Dr Sanjay Aggarwal, SEBI, Ganesh Kandwal, FSSAI, and Naveen Sadana of Waste Warriors.

National Consumer Day is celebrated to highlight the importance of the Consumer Protection Act, which was sanctioned by then President of India on 24 December, 1986. The topic of this year’s National Consumer Day was: ”A Turning Point for Indian Consumer: The Consumer Protection Act, 2019″.

The new Act has ushered in a legislation that encompasses the new fields of e-Commerce, Digital Fraud, Misleading Advertisements and also highlights the importance of the National Consumer Protection Authority, which would work as a mediation centre. Today’s Seminar saw wide ranging views on the movement of consumer protection, which includes varied topics like food adulteration, fraud in Banking/Insurance sector, good governance, consumer awareness and responsiveness towards misleading advertisements.

Dr Rajesh Bahuguna imparted insight into the new legislation thorough his PowerPoint Presentation. Abhijay Negi elucidated on the subject laced with his experiences. Dr Sanjay Aggarwal presented interesting facts on digital fraud, which has captured the financial market. He made the consumers aware about their rights and also provided a toll free number of the Securities & Exchange Board of India – 1800-266-7575.

The Seminar was attended by a large number of students and women representatives. The programme was organised by Dr Suchismita Sengupta Pandey, Additional Commissioner, PS Pangti, Joint Commissioner, Dr MS Bisen, Joint Commissioner, Nidhi Rawat, Deputy Commissioner (Head Quarters), Vipin Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Garhwal), KK Sharma, Joint Controller, Legal Metrology, NC Semwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Chandra Singh Dharamsaktu, Regional Food Controller, Chandra Mohan Ghildiyal, Deputy Regional Marketing Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer Nagarkoti, Inspectors Roshan Dangwal and Kamal Chauhan, Amreen Naqvi, Web Manager (SCH), Darshan, Manish, Mukul, Arun Saini, Arif, Sachin, Devendra, Gajendra, Surendra Kumar, Rai Singh, Sohan, Vinod and Tulsa.