National Consumer Rights Day celebrated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: The All India Consumers’ Council, Uttarakhand, held a meeting here, today, to celebrate National Consumer Rights Day. Besides a large number of members of AICC, it was attended by many heads of Associate Associations of the Sanyukta Nagrik Sangathan. Dr Sushmita Pandey, Additional Commissioner, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Starting the discussions, Brig KG Behl (Retd), President, AICC, referred to the Consumers Protection Act, 2019, which has recently being passed by Parliament and replaces the three decade old Consumers Protection Act, 1986. He spoke about the various aspects of this act especially related to e- commerce, which will be governed by all the laws that apply to direct selling. Since the rules on various topics are required to be drafted and notified within three months, the Government had invited suggestions in this regard. He therefore invited points from the members present since stringent rules were required needed to be included in the act. Those who gave suggestions on this occasion included BM Bajaj, Paramjit Singh Kakkar, GS Jassal, Usha Sirohi, Dinesh Bhandari, CP Oberai, Dr SS Khera, Sushil Tyagi, Naveen Sadana, Gulistan Khanam, Maj Gen KD Singh (Retd), Abhijay Negi, Pradeep Kukreti and others. Prominent persons who participated included AK Rai, Dr Mukul Sharma, Col BD Gambhir (Retd), PM Vadhera, SS Sirohi, Capt DK Malhotra, PC Nangia, Tenzin Luding and Tsering Luding from the Tibetan Tara Foundation, Karan Kapur, Swati, Jasbir Singh Punn, AK Mishra, Vijay Pahwa and others. Dr Pandey explained the various provisions on the new act and was happy that a large number of people had expressed their views and invited them for further discussions. AS Bhatia, the Secretary, AICC, proposed the vote of thanks.