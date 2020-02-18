National Interactive Tour Under Operation Samaritan to Ima

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Feb: As part of the Indian Army’s initiative to foster the spirit of National Integration across the country, school children from Arunachal Pradesh visited Indian Military Academy on 17 Feb, under “OP SAMARITAN”. A team comprising of 15 male students led by the Army Officer-in-charge of the tour along with two Army personnel visited this premier training institution and interacted with Brigadier SK Narain, Officiating Commandant, Indian Military Academy.

This visit to the Academy provided a unique opportunity to all the children hailing from one of the remotest corners of our country to learn about the rich history, traditions and ethos of the Indian Army. The children were highly motivated by the interaction conducted during the tour and many wanted to join the Armed Force and serve the Country. This kind of an interaction helps the students get a real picture of the development-taking place in the country and also the contribution of the Indian Army Officers and Soldiers, through their selfless service.