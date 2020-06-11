NCERT, Rotary India digitally sign MoU for e-learning content telecast for classes 1-12

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

NEW DELHI, 10 Jun: To make e-learning more constructive, NCERT and Rotary India digitally signed an MoU for e-learning content telecast for classes 1-12 over all NCERT TV channels in the presence of Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’, here, today. Secretary of Department of Education & Literacy Anita Karwal also attended this digital event.

During the event, the Union HRD Minister said he is happy to announce signing of the MoU between NCERT and Rotary Club. He hoped that amidst COVID-19, the collaboration of Rotary India Humanity Foundation and NCERT with the guidance and support of MHRD will ensure that e-learning reaches children across the country with NCERT approved content.



Nishank said it was a great pleasure to know that under Vidya Daan 2.0, Rotary International will provide the e- content in Hindi language to NCERT for classes I to XII for all subjects. He added that this material is of high class and very high quality; it will benefit all the children very much. He added that, along with this, Rotary International would provide material for special needs children as well as contribute its entirety to the Adult Literacy Mission. They would also provide the Teacher Training (including professional development) content.

The Union Minister said that, since March 2020, when the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was declared a pandemic, learners, teachers, parents and the entire education community had been gravely affected. In this scenario, the MHRD was working tirelessly to develop best education system rooted in Indian ethos with technology and innovation as strong pillars.

The Union Minister said that MHRD had been working on integration of technology in education through various schemes and initiatives like Operation Digital Board, DIKSHA, E–Pathshala, SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA. In order to strengthen innovation and digitisation in education, the Ministry of Human Resource Development was focusing on creating e-learning, accurate and updated study material for all and learning enhancements so that students could access quality education at home. The Minister said that through e-learning, they wanted to fulfill the prime minister’s vision of ‘ one nation one digital platform’.

Nishank decared, “We have resolved to reach our students through radio and TV where there is no internet or mobile connectivity available and this MoU is a big step in that direction. He hoped that through this MoU, quality education would reach students more effectively.

Secretary Anita Karwal thanked Rotary India Humanity Foundation for its efforts. The MoU between NCERT and Rotary India Humanity Foundation was signed by NCERT Director Prof Hrushikesh Senapaty along with Joint Director of NCERT Prof Amarendra Behera and on behalf of Rotary India, in person by Director, Rotary India Water Mission, Ranjan Dhingra.

Rotary International Director 2019-21 Kamal Sanghvi provided details of the tie ups, which include NCERT TV Tie-up: There will be curriculum modules telecast for classes 1-12,through twelve national Television channels of NCERT, to be available from July 2020 (content to be vetted by NCERT as per their curriculum). DIKSHA App tie-up: The e-Learning modules would also be available through GOI’s national mobile app, DIKSHA, at the same time.

The content is currently available in Hindi (and Punjabi) and hence shall be implemented immediately across 12 states/ UTs schools of approximately 10 crore students. The intellectual rights to the content would be with Rotary and provided to NCERT, so that the said content can be translated to all regional languages by NCERT and the respective state SCERTs in the next few months.

Rotary International President for 2021-22 Shekhar Mehta said, “Rotary has curated e-Learning content for classes 1-12 through our partners; we plan to provide it free to the nation, as a home-based teaching solution related to their school curriculum. Rotary has a vast experience in e-Learning, having installed e-Learning software/hardware to over 30,000 Govt. schools across India, in the past 5 years”.

The Minister thanked CA Hemant K. Arora for coordinating this event and introducing him. He also thanked him for quoting from his book ‘Safalta ke Achuk Mantra’ and appreciated his mentioning the fact that his daughter Shreasi is serving the nation as a Major in the Indian Army.