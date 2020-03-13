Neha Joshi meets family of Delhi riot victim

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Mar: BJP Yuva Morcha’s national media co-in-charge and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi’s daughter Neha Joshi met the family of Dilbar Singh Negi, an army aspirant from Uttarakhand, who was mercilessly burnt alive in the Delhi riots.

On Wednesday, Neha Joshi visited the deceased’s family at their house in Rokhadgaon, Pauri Garhwal, and presented them a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as financial help on behalf of MLA Mussoorie Ganesh Joshi.

She told the reporters, “We could have transferred the money into their account but what was important that the family realise that the people of Uttarakhand stand in solidarity with them.”

Dilbar leaves behind his parents and 4 brothers and sisters. Neha is also trying to raise more funds for this family as their financial condition is not good.