Neuro Linguistic Programming Workshop held at Asian School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Feb: Neuro Linguistic Programming was conducted at The Asian School here, today, comprising cyber crime awareness and health checkup programme. Counselor Dinesh Sharma, Cyber Security Awareness expert, and health checkup team of doctors, undertook the workshop for the students. Dinesh Sharma stressed that NLP could be used to remove fear, phobia, traumas and to get relief from addiction. It could be used to cure BP, to develop confidence and to get relief from anxiety, depression and guilt. It would lead to a bright future creating a high self image among the students. The cyber security awareness expert told the students that they should use the net carefully, not talk to strangers and not share their passwords with anyone. At the health check programme, a team of doctors advised the students to avoid junk food which leads to obesity, causing many diseases. The doctors threw a flood of light on HIV, HB, prevention of accidents, family and sex education, mental health and adolescence. By and large, the programme was beneficial to the students who attended the workshop.