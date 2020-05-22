New Academic session for varsity courses to begin from 1 Sep

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 May: Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Anand Vardhan today issued an order directing all the Government Universities and the Director, Higher Education, to ensure that the classes for the current session of all the academic courses are completed by 7 June.

He has also asked them to ensure that examinations are conducted with effect from 7 June and completed within one month. Classes would begin from 1 August onwards for the new session for the students already studying in various courses, while the fresh classes for new admissions would begin from 1 September onwards.