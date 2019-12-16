Nirmala Inter College celebrates Founder’s Day

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 15 Dec: The annual Founder's Day of Nirmala Inter College, Barlowganj, was celebrated with great pomp, here. The Chief Guest was Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal 'Gama', who along with Jitendra Rawat inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The students presented cultural programs and short plays that enthralled the audience. The students presented a programme on a plastic-free Uttarakhand and Swachh Bharat. Principal Anoop Kiro threw light on the activities of the year. The students were rewarded for their achievements. the school's senior staff Chandra Ballabh Tiwari was felicitated for serving the school for 25 years. Chief Guest Gama, while praising the programme presented by the students, said that they should pay special attention to cleanliness along with education. Everyone had to be made aware of not using plastic. He claimed that the Dehradun Municipal Corporation was constantly working to make Dehradun a smart city. Jitendra Rawat said that education was wealth that never diminished and increased when distributed. Principal Anoop Kiro thanked all the guests. Also present were former municipal chairman OP Uniyal, former IG, BSF, Manoranjan Tripathi, Principal of St George's College Bro Tommy Verghese, Brother Carrol, Principal Brijesh Sayana, Rajesh Saxena, Satish Sharma and a large number of parents.