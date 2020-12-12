Nishank holds interaction on upcoming competitive & board exams

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 10 Dec: Union Education Minister i Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’virtually interacted with teachers, parents and students across the country on the upcoming competitive and board exams, here, today. During the one hour interaction, the Minister responded to the various concerns and queries of the students relating to school examinations, entrance examinations, among others.

Pokhriyal said that the students are the brand ambassadors of the National Education Policy-2020. Emphasising on collective efforts to make the policy a grand success, he sought the cooperation of students and teachers in effective implementation of the policy. While hoping that students would soon return to their normal school days, the Minister urged them to continue their studies along with adhering to all the precautions and guidelines on COVID.

Recalling the active participation of students in the “My Book, My friend Campaign”, Minister asked students to continue the habit of reading. He also asked students to give books as birthday presents.

He noted that, even during lockdown, the process of learning and teaching continued. He spoke about PM e-Vidya which via Digital/ Online/ Radio medium, is benefitting croresof students; Diksha, SwayamPrabha, IIT PAL. He reminded that competitive exams such as NEET and JEE had been held successfully and safely. A toll free tele-counselling facility for the students was started by the Ministry.

Regarding concerns raised by students relating to syllabus and dates of JEE Exam, he said that the suggestion on JEE (Main) 2021 to be held four times in a year will be examined positively. He further said that the syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) would remain the same as the previous year and a proposal is under examination where students would be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 question each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

The Minister clarified that the schedule for NEET (UG) 2021 is being finalised in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Medical Commission (NMC).

He said classes 10 and 12 Board examinations dates would be announced soon.

For Class 12, the CBSE had already uploaded the revised syllabus on its website. The Department of School Education and Literacy has already issued SOP/Guidelines for reopening of schools. He appealed to the students not to panic.