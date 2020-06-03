Nishank’s 22 year old song makes waves on YouTube

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Jun: A song written by Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ 22 years ago on reverse migration is proving a hit on social media these days. In a mere four days, it has received 70,000 hits. The video of the song, ‘Aawa Gaon Jaulan’, has been sung by Pritam Bartwan and released by Nanda Cassettes.

In 1998, an album comprising seven songs by Nishank, including this one, had been released, titled ‘Uttaranjali’, which was sung by Anil Bisht and others. ‘Jagar Samrat’ Pritam Bartwan had sung it in 2019. As it fits the present circumstances, it was released again on 28 May, this year, on YouTube. It has been produced and directed by Bechaun Kandiyal. The song exhorts migrated Uttarakhandis to return home. The video has been shot in several picturesque locations of the state.