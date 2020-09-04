No differences in state BJP: Ajay Bhatt

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Sep: BJP MP Ajay Bhatt claimed today that there were no differences of any kind in the state unit of the BJP. He said that no MLA had been sent by him to the Centre to complain about the state government. He alleged that some journalists were spreading baseless news in this regard. He urged the journalists to broadcast factual news so that their credibility was maintained.

Emphasising that there was no resentment of any kind in the BJP, Bhatt targeted the bureaucracy and officials of the state for acting in a manner that frustrated the MLAs. He said that it seemed the officials were not ready to listen to listen to the MLAs or leaders. As such, protests had to be held so that work could get done and the goodwill of the government was not spoiled.

He also claimed that Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was constantly instructing the officers to expedite the work, but careless officers were taking it lightly.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi was also present on the occasion.