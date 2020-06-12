No moratorium on new recruitment: CM

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has clarified that new recruitment has not been put on hold in the state but the government had only implemented a moratorium on creation of new posts. He added that recruitment to previously created positions would continue as usual. He reminded that this had been clearly mentioned in the order issued by Chief Secretary UK Singh, yesterday!

He reminded that all the posts in the class IV category as well as the vacancies created for certain specific technical work, such as driver, gardener, wireman, electrician, plumber, mason, liftman, AC-mechanic and so on would be abolished as they were now being outsourced or recruited on contractual basis. He added that the Seventh Pay Commission had already banned new recruitment in the Class 4 category posts.

The CM was responding to what has been in the news and viral in the social media since yesterday following the austerity orders issued by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.