North East students launch annual ‘Harela Campaign’ to green Tons riverside

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: The riverside of the Tons River was full of stones and sand, where it was impossible for even a blade of grass to grow. The North East tribal students of the ITITI, under the guidance of MP Tarun Vijay, worked to plant saplings every year, with cooperation of the forest and horticulture departments, which provided plants and bio-fertiliser. Today, after a continuous struggle and labour of love spread through fifteen years, the area has turned into a beautiful green forest.

It has today more than 1500 trees of 27 species, and a green grass football ground.

Today, in the vicinity of the Tons riverbed, the annual ‘Harela Campaign’, to be culminated on 16 July, was launched by RSS leader and Chief of Environment Division Gopal Arya in the presence of former MP Tarun Vijay and Cantt Board CEO Tanu Jain.

Tribal students belonging to Meghalaya and Mizoram will help plant a thousand trees with help from Sanjay Shrivastav, Director, Horticulture and Forest Department, under the patronage of PCCF Jairaj.