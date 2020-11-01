Now buy ‘Devbhog sweets’ made from local cereals

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today launched, “Devbhog Sweets” prepared by Himalaya Devbhoomi Resource Trust, at the Chief Minister’s residence. The sweets to be prepared from using local ingredients including the Pahari cereals are being made by the trust that is also making large scale Devbhoomi Prasad for sale in temples including the Char Dham temples which has become very popular with the pilgrims. The self help group claims that this venture has been started by taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the instructions of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

This new initiative is part of the campaign to promote ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign in the state inspired by Modi.

Chief Minister Rawat said that this was a commendable initiative derived from the call of Prime Minister for being “vocal for local and self-reliant India”. He also observed that Devbhoomi Prasad was a successful venture and expressed hope that Devbhog Sweets would also become a good success. He said that the festival of Deepawali was approaching and during this festive season, demand for healthy sweets based on grains of Uttarakhand would increase rapidly. He also appealed to the public to make maximum use of local products during the festival. The Chief Minister suggested that online marketing also be done for Devbhog Sweets.

Himalaya Devbhoomi Resources is making offerings based on local grains for the temples of Uttarakhand. Now sweets are being made from 12 health enhancing grains of Uttarakhand. In this work, these sweets and offerings are being made by self-help groups of women along with the founder of Himalayan Devbhoomi Resources, Govind Singh Mehar and General Secretary BS Rawat and Anshul Gupta.

Among the local cereals being used in these sweets are, Mandua (Ragi or finger millet), Chauilai (Amaranthus), Jhangora, Kuttu flour, Gahat, Soyabean and Urad Dal, all produced locally.

On this occasion, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ramesh Bhatt, IT Advisor Ravindra Dutt, Special Secretary Parag Madhukar were also present.