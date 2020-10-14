NSUI holds protest march against forest guard recruitment ‘scam’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Oct: The NSUI undertook a march to the Secretariat here, today, to protest against the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of forest guards. Present at the rally were Congress State President Pritam Singh and other party office bearers.

The NSUI activists gathered this morning at the Congress Bhavan and marched towards the Secretariat. They were stopped before the Secretariat by barricading put up by the police. This led to angry exchanges between them and the police. In protest, the activists sat on dharna at the spot.

It was alleged that the number of unemployed was increasing in the state, which was made worse by the corruption in recruitment, such as for forest guards. The youth were being deceived by the government. No recruitment had been done by the government during its tenure.

Apart from Pritam Singh, those present were former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, City Unit President Lal Chand Sharma, Garima Dasauni, NSUI State President Mohan Bhandari, District President Saurabh Mamgain, Ayush Gupta, Vikas Negi, etc.