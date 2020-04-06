Number of Corona cases rises to 26 in U’khand

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: Four more fresh cases of Corona infection were reported today in Uttarakhand. With this, the total number of Corona positive cases in the state has gone up to 26. While the four IFS trainees who had tested positive in the past have been discharged now, 22 cases are still active.

Among the 4 new cases today, 3 are from Dehradun while one is from Kaladhungi in Nainital district. Incidentally, as in all the recent cases of Corona in the state, all of them are Jamatis. With them, the total number of Jamatis in Uttarakhand testing positive has gone up to 19. All the 19 jamatis testing positive have been tested in the past 4 days, which is why the graph of Corona cases has risen sharply in the past four days.

This has led to strong concern in the state administration and, in fact, DGP Anil Raturi today warned all the Jamatis who had returned to the state to present themselves before the Police or the administration before 6 April, otherwise cases of murder or attempted murder would be registered against them.

According to information received from the Health Department, the investigation report of 148 samples was received today, of which 144 samples were negative while 4 were positive. A resident of Kaladhungi had returned from the Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz, recently, but is claiming to have returned from Moradabad according to the Police. He had been quarantined at Ramnagar Hospital and is being treated there. Now that he has tested positive, he is being shifted to Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani. Those from Dehradun testing positive, today, have been shifted to Doon Medical College from the Quarantine Centre at Suddhowala. One of them is reported to be from the Muslim Colony in Lakhibagh and two are from Doiwala region.

Jamatis testing positive for Corona infection in big numbers have created a big worry for the state, which was hoping to come out of the lockdown in a very safe manner. The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the fact that about 75 percent of the Corona cases are related to the Jamatis. Hence, it has become imperative for the government to try to trace each one of the Jamatis and also others who had come in their contact and then place them in quarantine.