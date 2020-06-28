Nungshi & Tashi to appear on screen alongside Bear Grylls

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: Record holding mountaineering twins, Nungshi and Tashi, will feature alongside popular host and adventurer Bear Grylls in a new reality competition series “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji”.

The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 14 August. It is slated to be the biggest production in the history of adventure sports.

The 10-episode adventure series is about the expedition race that took place in Fiji

Islands last September, in which 66 teams from 30 countries raced non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain complete with mountains, jungles and oceans.

In what is touted as the ‘Olympics of Adventure’, Grylls had personally invited

Nungshi and Tashi to select and lead a team from India. They selected their

adventurer friend, Praveen Rangar from Uttarakhand, and an American friend who could help buy necessary gear from USA, most of which is not available in India.

The twins named their team, ‘Team Khukuri Warriors’, considering that their father is a Colonel from the Gorkha Rifles. Theirs was the first team from India and South Asia to join the Eco-Challenge.