Office-bearers of Van Karamchari Sangh announced

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUSSOORIE, 15 Dec: The two-yearly meeting of the ‘Shayak Van Karmchari Sangh, Mussoorie Forest Division’ concluded in the auditorium of Brookland Estate of Mussoorie Forest. The Chief Guest was Indra Mohan Kothari, Provincial President, who announced the new officials of the Sangh. Jagjivan Lal will be the Patron, Kesharichand Nautiyal, the President, Upendra Singh Rawat, Vice President, Gajendra Dutt Gaur, Secretary, Hoshiar Singh Pundir, Treasurer, Ramesh Negi, Joint Secretary, Arvind Singh and Shurveer Singh Tomar, Publicity Secretaries, Anand Singh Kandari and Rajendra Singh Rawat, auditors. While congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, Chief Guest Indra Mohan Kothari expected all to work together for the development of the union and the interest of the workers.