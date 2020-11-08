Olympus High celebrates Virtual Sports Activity Day

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN,7th Nov: The Olympus High celebrated its first-ever ‘Virtual Sports Activity Day’ within the school premises today. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the students participated virtually in the program with great zeal and fervour.

The results of the 'Virtual Sports Activity Day' were also announced during the day wherein Mudita Varhsney and Aarav Dhyani scored the first position in 'Balloon Balancing Race', Ananya Singh won the first prize in 'Explore the Track', Kanan scored first place in 'Dress up Race', Ranvir was awarded the first prize in 'Big Foot Race', Harshit Yadav bagged the first position in 'Water Bottle Race', Suhani Thapa was presented with the first prize in 'Collecting the Balls', Ishita Jamwal was presented with the first prize in 'Tying Shoe Laces', Garvita Sethi secured the first position in 'Garland Making', Avishi Shahi was presented with the first prize in 'Blow the Balloons' while Advay Sharma was awarded the first prize for 'Dress up to School'.

The program began with the welcoming speech by the Head Boy Rajyawardhan Singh Bhandari and the Head Girl Manvi Sharma.

Later, Principal Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla, in her speech emphasized the importance of sports in the student’s life. She during the occasion said, “We at Olympus High strongly believe that although this pandemic is keeping us indoors, it cannot keep our spirit docked.’’

The online sports event showcased various mesmerizing activities including Yoga and Zumba dance performance which were presented by the senior section faculty of Olympus High.

This was followed by a power-packed Zumba session and an outstanding dance performance by the students of the primary and pre-primary sections respectively. All the students joined in from home and participated in the fun-filled fitness journey.

The program also witnessed some online competitions for the students of primary and pre-primary classes.

The program concluded with a speech by the Managing Director Kunal Shamshere Malla where he praised the spirit of Olympians and the zeal to stay connected. He prayed for the safety of all and reminded the students to keep doing hard work as the pandemic poses challenges unique to our generation.