Olympus High students visit Regional Science Centre

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Dec: The Olympus High School organised an educational trip to the Regional Science Centre for students from class three to five, here, today. Over 300 students visited the Centre and gained information about the activities there. Amongst the features they found most interesting was the Gravity Chair based on scientific principles. The Himalaya Gallery depicted almost every subject related to Geology, Tourism, Culture and the people. A 3D Science show was also thrilling and a unique experience for the students. The 3D film was based on Global warming. It was an educational as well as fun trip for the students as they got to learn in a play way method.