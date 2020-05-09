ONGC Academy teaches online during lockdown

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 May: Due to the restriction on movements during the nationwide lockdown announced by the Union Government from 24 March, the ONGC Academy, the nodal agency of ONGC for training and development, had to suspend all the planned trainings scheduled for March 2020.

Executive Director – Head of ONGC Academy Manoj Barthwal gave a mantra, ‘Stay safe at Home – Get trained at Home’. An Academy team comprising A Sreenivas, GGM (Mech), Head – Training, Arvind Bhatia GM (Production), Animesh Shukla SE (E&T), Parimal Paritosh, MS Shobha Negi, Sumit Joshi, Neeraj Kumar, Disha Tiwari and Sweeta Sahoo immediately switched over to online mode by utilising available technology to reach out to the ONGC employees in their respective homes to impart training.

This was achieved by automation of nomination and feedback process which facilitated the process at a rapid pace thereby taking the ONGC Online Learning into a totally new era and uncharted territory. The new and dynamic online learning process ensured success in reaching out to people in the quickest possible timeframe.

This first ever online training was started on 6 April. Three such courses on ‘Maximising Your Productivity’ by external faculty Davis Abraham were conducted back to back during the month. A total of 245 ONGCians across all work centres spread over the country attended this programme.

This helped in keeping employees fruitfully engaged, mentally agile and connected them through the ONGC Community with social distancing. The initiative resulted in huge cost savings on travel and boarding expenses of faculty and participants. Director (HR), ONGC, Dr Alka Mittal and ED, ONGC Academy, Manoj Barthwal also participated in the training.

In order to facilitate all Institutes of ONGC to roll out similar online training programmes in their respective areas, Team Academy, the nodal agency for conducting training, developed a Standard Operating Procedure and shared it with other Institutes of ONGC all over India for adoption and implementation.

The ONGC Academy also identified a wide gamut of training courses offered by online training platforms to keep employees abreast with latest technology. These courses were also offered to retired employees.

To boost the morale of its employees and keep them motivated during challenging times, two interesting initiatives have also been rolled out. Employees would relive the moments of glory and pen their experiences and add value to the organisation by sharing their expertise.

The initiatives are: Memoir Writing thrown open to, both, retired and serving employees; Case Study Contest for regular employees where they have to compile their valuable work experiences in the Company so that they are shared with their colleagues to make it a learning opportunity for the next generation. Another initiative taken recently was to involve and engage the serving and retired veteran faculty during lockdown and train them to conduct online training since there are travel and stay restrictions for trainees.

An E Get-Together was also organised for all 3 batches of ’Maximising Your Productivity’ to de-stress the employees during the lockdown. This Web based cultural programme had huge participation from all across India wherein participants came forward with songs, instrumental presentations, an Art Gallery Display and open discussion.

A slew of many other innovative initiatives are in the offing .