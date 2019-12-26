ONGC declared winner of ‘Golden Peacock 2019 Award for Risk Management’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Dec: ONGC has been declared winner of the ‘Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management’ for 2019 by the Awards Jury of Institute of Directors (IOD), India.

The award shall be presented to ONGC in the presence of business and industry leaders during IOD, India’s “2020 Singapore Global Convention on ‘Board Leadership & Risk Management’ And ‘Global Business Meet’.

This award comes to ONGC in recognition of the effective Risk Management Process in place in the Energy Maharatna, deeply embedded at all levels of its operations and the entire value chain.

ONGC has always laid substantive emphasis on a robust Risk Management Framework as a Good Corporate Governance practice, to ensure sustainable business growth and to pro-actively manage the risks associated with its operations in exploration and exploitation of oil and gas, the company asserts.