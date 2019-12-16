ONGC launches toll-free number to strengthen installation security

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Dec: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) launched an All-India Toll- Free 24X7 Helpline Number – 1800- 1800-088 – during the inaugural session of the Security Awareness Week 2019 at Deendayal Urja Bhawan, Delhi, on 13 December. The emergency helpline number was unveiled by former Director of the Intelligence Bureau Rajiv Jain in the presence of ONGC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Shashi Shanker, Director(s) on the Board of ONGC and ONGC Videsh, CVO RC Joshi, Chief, Security, Dr Baljit Singh, and other key executives of ONGC. Pertinently, the idea behind the installation of an All-India Toll-Free Number is to provide free of cost and hassle-free 24X7 interface to the general public residing near the ONGC operational areas, so that they are able to communicate their concerns with regard to fire, security and safety issues. It is also envisaged that this will help in augmenting ONGC’s information-gathering capabilities in the field areas; as at times, due to non-availability of an appropriate interface, vigilant people willing to share valuable information, withdraw, because of the paucity of resources. Rajiv Jain praised the ONGC Management for taking keen interest in the Security and Safety activities. He complimented ONGC Management for putting up a very systematic security infrastructure in place. The Former IB Director further appreciated the security philosophy being propagated by ONGC – wherein security is everybody’s responsibility. He emphasised the need to have a robust access control system to thwart physical threats and cautioned about the insider threat, which is more penetrating and dangerous. ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker noted that he wants ONGCians to be the eyes and ears of the security department, as security is a joint responsibility. He highlighted that ONGC has been observing Security Awareness Week over the past 15 years to sensitise and create awareness amongst ONGCians and their families regarding the importance of security and safety.