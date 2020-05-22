ONGC, NTPC sign MOU to set up JV for Renewable Energy Business

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 May: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and NTPC are planning to set up a Joint Venture Company for Renewable Energy business. The two Maharatnas entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Delhi today to formalise this arrangement. The MoU will enable both companies to achieve their targets in Renewable Energy business.

The MOU was signed by ONGC Director (Finance) and In-charge Business Development and Joint Ventures Subhash Kumar and Director (Commercial), NTPC, AK Gupta. ONGC CMD Shashi Shanker and NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh (on virtual conferencing) along with the Directors of two public enterprises witnessed the occasion.

As per the MoU, NTPC and ONGC will explore and set up Renewable Power assets including offshore wind, in India and overseas, and explore opportunities in the fields of sustainability, storage, E-mobility and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) compliant projects.

ONGC has a renewable portfolio of 176 MW comprising 153 MW wind power and 23 MW of solar. Through this collaboration with NTPC, ONGC envisages significant growth in its presence in the Renewable Power sector as outlined in its Energy Strategy 2040 document.

Similarly, NTPC, with a 920 MW of installed Renewable power capacity in its portfolio with about 2300 MW of Renewable Energy projects under construction and aspiring to reach 32 GW by 2032, will benefit from this tie up by expanding its footprint in offshore wind and overseas Renewable energy projects as well.